Azerbaijan's AtaBank offers campaign dedicated to Day of Armed Forces

25 June 2018 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

From June 25 to July 10, AtaBank OJSC in honor of the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan is carrying out a special campaign for military servicemen. Terms of the campaign are very simple. Fifty percent discount is granted if ID of a serviceman is presented during ordering of VISA Electron cards.

The main goal of the campaign is to support the festive mood and pleasure of our military personnel.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The bank renders a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
President Aliyev receives chairman of Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee
Politics 15:30
Azerbaijani and South African business circles studying markets - charge d'affaires (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:20
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 15:11
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 18-22
Oil&Gas 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:45
Russian Duma chairman: Azerbaijan takes constructive position on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:35
Azerbaijan should use digital technologies in agriculture more actively: WB
Economy news 14:22
Russian investments in Azerbaijan’s economy exceed $4B
Business 13:34
Internet traffic use decreases in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Russia and Azerbaijan intend to revive agreement on free transit
Business 12:35
IGB: Some selection procedures temporarily suspended
Oil&Gas 12:35
Azerbaijani gymnasts happy with their performance at UEG YOG Qualifying Competition
Society 11:56
Azer Turk Bank offers military servants loans under favorable conditions
Economy news 11:52
"Yalama" agropark increases acreage several times
Economy news 11:19
Best moments of UEG YOG Qualifying Competition in Artistic Gymnastics (PHOTO)
Society 11:13
Executive power of Azerbaijani district opens tender for repair work
Business 10:19
Azerbaijan supported OPEC decision to increase oil production (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 09:58
President Aliyev receives delegation led by state secretary of Security Council of Belarus
Azerbaijan 24 June 21:10