Azerbaijan's AtaBank offers campaign dedicated to Day of Armed Forces

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

From June 25 to July 10, AtaBank OJSC in honor of the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan is carrying out a special campaign for military servicemen. Terms of the campaign are very simple. Fifty percent discount is granted if ID of a serviceman is presented during ordering of VISA Electron cards.

The main goal of the campaign is to support the festive mood and pleasure of our military personnel.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. The bank renders a full range of services to corporate and private customers in Baku and regions.

