Azerbaijani judges to assess performances of gymnasts at Youth Olympic Games

14 July 2018 09:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani judges will be assessing the performances of gymnasts at the Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held October 6-18, 2018 in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said in a message.

Azerbaijani national team’s judge in rhythmic gymnastics Nigar Abdusalimova, judge in men’s artistic gymnastics Rza Aliyev and judge in trampoline gymnastics Kamil Guliyev were invited to these Games.

At the Summer Youth Olympic Games, Azerbaijan’s teams in rhythmic gymnastics and men’s artistic gymnastics will be represented by one gymnast each.

