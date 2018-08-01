Azerbaijan's Mammadyarov wins Biel tournament ahead of time trial

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov won the chess tournament in the Swiss city of Biel ahead of time trial.

Mamedyarov won the tournament one tour before the end of the competition. In the game of the ninth round, the grandmaster with white pieces won a victory over the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen.

Mamedyarov scored seven points and became the sole leader of the tournament. Next in the table are Carlsen, Svidler (5 points each), Vashie-Lagrave (4.5), Navara (4), Georgiadis (1.5).

The final round of the competition will be held on 1 August.

