Baku to host FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

3 August 2018 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is preparing to host another international tournament in another type of gymnastics, the federation said in message Aug. 3.

Thus, for the first time in Baku, there will be held the World Cup in one of the most interesting and exciting gymnastics disciplines - Acrobatic Gymnastics - at the National Gymnastics Arena on November 17-18.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete within Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups. Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia and Ukraine have provisionally been registered to participate in the competitions.

At this World Cup, Azerbaijan will be represented by the Bronze medalists of the last European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli. Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places within the Men's Pair.

The traditional “AGF Trophy” Cup will also be presented to Pairs and Groups having received the highest scores at the events.

