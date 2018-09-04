Azerbaijan, Turkey begin joint flight-tactical drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

4 September 2018 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

In line with the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, joint flight and tactical exercises involving the air forces of the two countries started in Konya city Sept. 3, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

The main objective of the exercises is to achieve the interoperability of the air forces of the two countries with the exchange of experience between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

A solemn welcoming of the Azerbaijan Air Force’s two MiG-29 fighters, three Su-25 attack aircraft and military personnel participating in the exercises took place at the airbase in Konya.

Speakers at the welcoming ceremony wished success to each participant of the flight and tactical exercises.

The exercises will last until September 14.

