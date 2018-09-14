New WHO rep in Azerbaijan appointed

14 September 2018 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Hande Harmanci (Turkey) started working as a new representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan.

Prior to her appointment, Harmanci worked in various WHO agencies for 13 years.

Before joining the WHO, from 1994 to 2005, Harmanci worked as public health professor at the Marmara University and held leading posts in healthcare services in Istanbul.

Hande Harmanci is fluent in English, Turkish, French and Azerbaijani.

