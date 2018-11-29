Airport in Russia may be named after legendary Azerbaijani oilman

29 November 2018 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Farman Salmanov, legendary Azerbaijani oil worker, who discovered West Siberian oil, is leading in a poll to have Surgut and Nizhnevartovsk airports (Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Russia) named after him.

The voting is active on the "Greatest Names of Russia" website.

In case with Nizhnevartovsk airport, Salmanov leads with 47 percent of all votes.

Regarding the airport in Surgut, Salmanov is way ahead of the rivals with 60 percent of all votes.

If the same person is chosen in both cities, his name will be given to the airport where the majority of people voted for him.

The final voting will end on November 30. Winners will be announced on December 4.

