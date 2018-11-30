Necessary to represent Azerbaijani culture at level of modern requirements - minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Azerbaijan is rich in cultural values, and it is necessary to represent this culture and cultural services at the level of modern requirements, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said Nov. 30.

He was speaking at a national meeting dedicated to the work of regional institutions of the ministry.

The Azerbaijani culture is widely promoted in the world, and recently two more samples - the nominations regarding the Yalli dance and the epic tales of Dede Qorqud have been included in the human treasury, he said.

The minister stressed that the measures taken in this area will be continued in the coming years and other samples of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people will be included in the UNESCO lists.

Touching upon the work of regional cultural institutions, Garayev said that the work will be continued on improving management and raising the level of cultural services.

Garayev added that special attention should be paid to attracting the young generation, young personnel who are able to apply modern methods, as well as raise the level of cultural events held in the Azerbaijani districts.

It is also very important to more widely cover these events in the media, he said.

