Azerbaijan achieves significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions

15 April 2019 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Azerbaijan is successfully implementing projects to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rauf Hajiyev said at the presentation of the EU4Climate project in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan cooperates with the UN in many directions, and the goal of the new project is to mitigate climate change, he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan joined many projects in order to combat climate change at the global level.

Hajiyev further said that Azerbaijan is famous for its oil, but in recent years the country has achieved double reduction in emissions.

The EU4Climate project is being implemented to help the Eastern Partnership countries to combat climate change, prepare a strategy for the development of preventive measures in this area, as well as to help integrate climate change issues into the main policy of states.

The project will be implemented until 2022 in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US impressed by Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing drug trafficking
Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan abolishing import duties for several types of fuel
Business 17:04
UN, EU launching new project in Azerbaijan
Society 15:20
Ticket sales for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix increasingly growing (VIDEO)
Society 15:09
Azerbaijani Karmen LLC to increase flour production
Economy 14:29
High-ranking officials mulling issues of global fight against drug trafficking in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:17
Latest
US impressed by Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing drug trafficking
Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan abolishing import duties for several types of fuel
Business 17:04
Turkmenistan starts developing area around artificial lake
Turkmenistan 17:04
South Korea likely to continue buying gas condensates from Iran
Economy 16:48
India to import Azerbaijani wool via Azexport website
Economy 16:48
Official: 132 kilometers of Azerbaijan's border with Iran beyond its control (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:36
Kazakhstan imports cattle from Austria, Czech Republic to boost production
Economy 16:35
U.S. denounces "coercion" as China conducts drills near Taiwan
World 16:28
Euro shows record growth compared to other foreign currencies to Uzbek sum
Finance 16:14