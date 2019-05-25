UEFA president Ceferin defends Baku final

25 May 2019 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has defended the decision to host the Europa League final in Baku in an interview with German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, Trend reports.

The controversy over Baku increased this week, when Arsenal’s Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan decided not play in the final amid “concerns for his safety”.

The UEFA president said that the decision was Mkhitaryan’s to make, and drew a parallel with the decision to host Euro 2016 in France.

“We managed to organize a safe European Championships in France when the country was a target of terrorist attacks,” Ceferin said.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place on May 29 at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

