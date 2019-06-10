Azerbaijani female gymnast successfully performs at Grand Prix competitions

10 June 2019 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

The Grand Prix competitions in rhythmic gymnastics have ended in the Czech city of Brno, Trend reports on June 10 with reference to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijani female gymnast Zohra Agamirova performed in the finals of the competition. Having scored 19.650 points for the composition with a ball, she completed the performance in sixth place.

In the all-around event, Agamirova gained 72.050 points and took the 12th place among 29 participants.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 19:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kazakhstan
Politics 19:04
Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 revealed
Business 18:18
Top 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees announced
Economy 17:59
Russian Ambassador: Azerbaijan becomes more attractive for Russian tourists
Economy 17:50
MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called election in South Ossetia
Politics 17:42
Latest
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 19:10
Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kazakhstan
Politics 19:04
Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 revealed
Business 18:18
Russian Ambassador: Baku and Moscow may use opportunities for linking transport routes
Economy 18:16
Top 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees announced
Economy 17:59
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR to commission new filling stations in 2019
Oil&Gas 17:55
Russian Ambassador: Azerbaijan becomes more attractive for Russian tourists
Economy 17:50
IAEA chief worried about rising tension over Iran nuclear issue
Other News 17:48
Turkic Council identifies no problems during Kazakh president election
Economy 17:46