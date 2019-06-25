Inactive floating rig in Baku bursts into flames

25 June 2019 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The structures of the second and third floors of a three-story residential block of the Khazar-1 inactive floating drilling burst into flames, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations on June 25.

The report said an area of some 250 square meters was burning. The fire-fighting team arrived at the scene and put out the fire. The remaining part of the drilling rig was protected from spreading fire.

