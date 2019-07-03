Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva views “Live Life” exhibition (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has viewed “Live Life” exhibition and met with students who are on a summer internship under the international exhibition project.

Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the works of young artists, and posed for photographs with participants of the summer school.

Under the project, 30 distinguished students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts are on a summer internship at the Heydar Aliyev Center from July 2 to 6.

The project aims to attract public attention to the problems of the environment, nature protection and the role of arts in this area.

“Live Life” exhibition was brought to the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku after being demonstrated in London, Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Tbilisi. The exhibition features more than 200 works.

