Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva views “Live Life” exhibition (PHOTO)

3 July 2019 23:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has viewed “Live Life” exhibition and met with students who are on a summer internship under the international exhibition project.

Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the works of young artists, and posed for photographs with participants of the summer school.

Under the project, 30 distinguished students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts are on a summer internship at the Heydar Aliyev Center from July 2 to 6.

The project aims to attract public attention to the problems of the environment, nature protection and the role of arts in this area.

“Live Life” exhibition was brought to the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku after being demonstrated in London, Paris, Berlin, Moscow and Tbilisi. The exhibition features more than 200 works.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with residents of children’s home No1 (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:13
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:02
Leyla Aliyeva attends entertainment show organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for children (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:01
Leyla Aliyeva attends ceremony of launching first ever Inclusivity Hackathon in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 29 June 00:22
Leyla Aliyeva attends ceremony of launching “Promotion of inclusive education through traditional arts” project (PHOTO)
Society 28 June 22:52
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with Azerbaijani athletes competing at 2nd European Games (FOTO)
Society 22 June 22:16
Latest
Blast kills three in Syria's Sweida
Arab World 00:18
Sudan opposition ready to discuss sovereign council leadership with military rulers
Other News 3 July 23:05
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with residents of children’s home No1 (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:13
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific-Research Institute of Pediatrics (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:02
Leyla Aliyeva attends entertainment show organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for children (PHOTO)
Society 3 July 22:01
Iran may sell its oil online, says expert
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:57
Azerbaijani MFA: Requiring additional security in 43rd UNESCO session in Baku is nothing but excuse to avoid participation
Politics 3 July 20:52
Gazprom signs five-year contract with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 3 July 20:36
Azerbaijani Parliament clarifies reports about convening urgent special session
Politics 3 July 20:30