Azerbaijani citizens start to travel more

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

In January-June 2019, 2.54 million Azerbaijani citizens visited foreign countries, which is by 25.8 percent more compared to the same period last year, a source in the State Statistics Committee told Trend.

Some 39.1 percent of them visited Iran, 27.1 percent - Georgia, 18.1 percent - Russia, 10.2 percent - Turkey, 5.5 percent - other countries. Some 65.7 percent of them are men, and 34.3 percent are women.

During this period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Iran increased by 71.4 percent, Georgia - by 11.3 percent, and Turkey - by 1.4 percent.

Some 83.4 percent of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries used rail and road transport, 15.8 percent used air transport and 0.8 percent used water transport.

