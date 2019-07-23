Azerbaijani citizens start to travel more

23 July 2019 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

In January-June 2019, 2.54 million Azerbaijani citizens visited foreign countries, which is by 25.8 percent more compared to the same period last year, a source in the State Statistics Committee told Trend.

Some 39.1 percent of them visited Iran, 27.1 percent - Georgia, 18.1 percent - Russia, 10.2 percent - Turkey, 5.5 percent - other countries. Some 65.7 percent of them are men, and 34.3 percent are women.

During this period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Iran increased by 71.4 percent, Georgia - by 11.3 percent, and Turkey - by 1.4 percent.

Some 83.4 percent of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries used rail and road transport, 15.8 percent used air transport and 0.8 percent used water transport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)
Society 10:32
Gold and silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:53
Belgian, Italian teams stand out on first day of volleyball competitions in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:44
Azerbaijan leads in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:39
Azerbaijani FM receives Jordan ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 22 July 21:18
Mammadyarov receives Lithuanian ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 22 July 21:18
Latest
EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)
Society 10:32
VTB Bank Azerbaijan opens tender to buy software
Tenders 10:29
IEA emergency stocks large enough to cover disruptions in oil supply from Strait of Hormuz
Oil&Gas 10:19
ADB to support energy reforms in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:15
Prices of 30 foreign currencies decrease in Iran
Finance 10:13
Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector
Turkmenistan 10:13
U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations
Iran 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
TAP: Final stage of onshore activities completed for over 95%
Oil&Gas 09:59