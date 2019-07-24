Gymnastics competitions continue at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTOS)

24 July 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Competitions in gymnastics among women as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) continue at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competitions on July 24 by Milana Minakovskaya.

Competitions in men's and women's gymnastics at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are held July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant to co-op with Finnish Sampo Group (PHOTO)
Business 14:01
Azerbaijani track and field athlete reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 14:01
Russia’s RussNeft talks on expected volumes of oil production in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:44
Romanian coach talks athlete performances at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 13:17
TANAP receives a major award
Oil&Gas 12:49
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to put bonds up for sale
Finance 12:41
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Automobile Plant to co-op with Finnish Sampo Group (PHOTO)
Business 14:01
Azerbaijani track and field athlete reaches EYOF Baku 2019 finals
Society 14:01
Iran defense minister says no Iranian drone has been downed
Other News 14:01
Uzbekistan raises rate of excise taxes on tobacco, alcohol
Economy 13:51
Uzbekistan intends to create textile hub in Russian region
Economy 13:49
Russia’s RussNeft talks on expected volumes of oil production in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:44
Oil edges up on U.S. stocks fall, Mideast tensions, trade talk signs
Other News 13:37
Iran reveals metal products' export figures
Economy 13:35
Export of hazelnuts from Georgia decreases by nearly 50%
Economy 13:28