Gymnastics competitions continue at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTOS)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Competitions in gymnastics among women as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) continue at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competitions on July 24 by Milana Minakovskaya.

Competitions in men's and women's gymnastics at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are held July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities

