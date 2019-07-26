140 buses, 38 minibuses transporting guests, athletes to EYOF Baku 2019 sports facilities (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Baku Transport Agency (BTA) has created a headquarters that manages transportation between sports and other facilities as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports referring to BTA on July 26.

The headquarters where from all the buses are controlled, operates 7/24 and will work until the end of the festival.

Some 140 Neoplan buses and 38 Mercedes Sprinter minibuses are being used to transport guests and athletes to the sports and other facilities. Some 435 drivers were involved in the training to operate the buses.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

