Winners in parallel bars and floor exercises awarded at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The winners and prize-winners in parallel bars exercises among men and floor exercises among women were awarded as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) at the National Gymnastics Arena, Trend on July 27.

Among men, Ukrainian athlete Ilia Kovtun ranked first (14.600 points), other Ukrainian athlete Vladimir Kostyuk ranked second (14.300 points), Hungarian athlete Krisztián Balazs ranked third (13.566 points).

Among women, Russian gymnast Viktoria Listunova (14.066 points) won the gold medal, Romanian gymnast Ioana Andreea Stanciulescu (13.633 points) won the silver medal, other Romanian gymnast Silviana Maria Sfiringu-Gheorghe (13.400 points) grabbed bronze.

The final day of the artistic gymnastics competitions as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The finals are being held on certain types of gymnastic exercises today.

The finals will be held on certain types of gymnastic exercises today. The winners and prize-winners among men in the vault, parallel bars and crossbar exercises will be named.

The winners and prize-winners among women in balance beam and floor exercises will be named.

The artistic gymnastics competitions among men and women as part of EYOF Baku 2019 are being held on July 23-27.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competitions by four athletes, namely, Samad Mamedli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

Samad Mammadli reached the three finals in the floor, pommel horse and all-around exercises. The Azerbaijani gymnast won a silver medal in the pommel horse exercises.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news