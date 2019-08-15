Announcement for Azerbaijani citizens wishing to visit Canada (PHOTO)

15 August 2019 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Canadian Visa Application Center (CVAC), which provides technical support for issuing Canadian visas and managed by VFS Global together with the Azerbaijan office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), will operate in the office located at 23 Izmir Street, Yasamal District, Baku, Azerbaijan (near the Hyatt Regency hotel), Trend reports.

The center was previously located in the building of the UN Representative Office in Azerbaijan.

The CVAC, acting on behalf of the Government of Canada, accepts all types of applications pertaining to the category of temporary residence (visit, study and work visas), including applications for travel documents of permanent residents of Canada living in Azerbaijan.

The center can be reached by phone (+994 12 538 57 44) or by e-mail (info.canbakiom@vfshelpline.com).

