Azerbaijan and Open Baku Championships in Acrobatic and Aerobic Gymnastics underway in Sumgait

16 November 2019 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The 26th Azerbaijan and Open Baku Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics, as well as the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics are being held in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex on Nov. 16, Trend reports.

During the acrobatic gymnastics competitions, men’s and women’s pairs, mixed pairs, as well as men’s and women’s groups in the age categories of "children" (8-16 years old), "pre-juniors" (9-18 years old), "juniors" (11-19 years old), "seniors" (19 years old and older) are performing tempo, balance and combined exercises.

During the aerobic gymnastics competitions, participants in the age categories of "youngsters" (7-8 years old), "children" (9-10 years old), "pre-juniors" (11-12 years old) are performing in an individual program, as part of trios, groups and aerodance program.

Along with athletes from Baku’s gymnastics clubs, the athletes from Sumgait, Balakan and Shabran are competing for the medals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Karabakh community talks restoration of tolerant environment in Karabakh
Politics 12:07
Azerbaijan's maritime cargo transportation increases - customs
Business 11:48
Customs: Azerbaijan's cargo transportation by vehicles increases
Business 11:48
Сargo transportation by air exceeds $3B in Azerbaijan
Business 11:45
Azerbaijani company eyes to export plastic containers to new market
Business 11:24
Azerbaijan's winery discloses production volumes of new types of wine
Business 10:46
Latest
Key challenges for Kazakhstan's renewable energy development (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:23
Azerbaijani Karabakh community talks restoration of tolerant environment in Karabakh
Politics 12:07
Azerbaijan's vehicle import up by over 80%
Business 12:01
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest to buy measuring transducers via tender
Tenders 11:58
Customs: Azerbaijan's cargo transportation by vehicles increases
Business 11:48
Azerbaijan's maritime cargo transportation increases - customs
Business 11:48
Сargo transportation by air exceeds $3B in Azerbaijan
Business 11:45
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch Maxim Galkin’s creative evening in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 11:42
Fitch Ratings assesses Georgia's ratings via National Bank of Georgia
Finance 11:36