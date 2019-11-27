Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)

27 November 2019 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova, Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Training sessions of the Puerto Rico rhythmic gymnastics team are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Nov. 27.

“I came to Baku and visited the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time,” said Silviya Taseva, a coach of the Puerto Rico national team. “The Puerto Rico team is glad to train here, because the gymnastics arena has all the necessary conditions for training of athletes. I personally know Head Coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva; she has always been my idol. This year, Mariana Vasileva invited us to conduct trainings in Baku; we arrived and are very happy about this.”

The coach of the Puerto Rico national team noted that the goal of trainings in Baku is to prepare the national team of Puerto Rico for the upcoming competitions.

“The Puerto Rico rhythmic gymnastics team plans to take part in several world cups, as well as in a number of international competitions,” Taseva added. “In May we will end the season by participation in the Pan American Games. Therefore, it is very important for our team to be well-prepared for this period in order to successfully perform and demonstrate a high result.”

Four gymnasts of Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team are participating in the training sessions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
  • Puerto Rico coach: National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - great place for training sessions (PHOTO)
Related news
World's largest democracy celebrates Constitution Day (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15:42
Mikhail Gusman: Azerbaijani First VP Aliyeva's visit to Moscow was unprecedented
Politics 15:27
President Aliyev: It is unprecedented situation when not first person of state is received by president of world's leading country
Politics 13:35
Problems, prospects of Russia-Turkey-Azerbaijan triple format to be discussed in Moscow
Politics 13:30
President Aliyev: We feel proud that NATO, Russia chose Azerbaijan as venue for meeting
Politics 13:01
Latest
New railway in Iran inaugurated by President Rouhani
Business 16:44
Azerbaijan Digital Hub program to contribute to the startup development (PHOTO)
ICT 16:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys filter cartridge via tender
Tenders 16:11
Uzbekistan plans to liberalize all prices in 2021
Finance 16:11
Georgia recognized as best travel destination of 2020 in UK
Tourism 15:53
World's largest democracy celebrates Constitution Day (PHOTO)
Business 15:50
Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team pleased to train in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15:42
ECB's duty is to keep value of euro stable - Lagarde
Europe 15:35
National Bank of Georgia to leave countercyclical capital buffer unchanged
Finance 15:29