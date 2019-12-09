EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2019-2020 competition

9 December 2019 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ Azerbaijan Program 2019-2020 is seeking nominations (applications) from successful small and medium sized companies and entrepreneurs, who, with their innovative ideas and passion to excel, have managed to establish market-leading enterprises and positively influenced communities around them.

Who can apply?

  • A nominee and the company he/she represents must be based in Azerbaijan;
  • A nominee must be an owner/manager primarily responsible for the recent performance of the company that is at least 3 years old;
  • A nominee must be in the leading position for at least 2 years;
  • A nominee’s company operates a turnover between AZN 1 million and AZN 30 million;
  • A nominee can produce tax traceability and financial statements for the last 3 years;

How to apply?

For detailed information on eligibility criteria and on how to put forward your nomination, please visit www.eoy.az

The Program Calendar:

  • Nominations (applications) to be made until 15 January 2020
  • Nominations to be assessed by independent jury throughout February 2020
  • Finalists and an overall winner of the national stage of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program announced at a gala awards ceremony on 11 March;
  • National winner travels to Monaco to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ in June

The Jury:

The finalists and winners will be chosen from all eligible nominations by a distinguished panel of independent judges following an independent process of nomination and selection. The judges will make their assessments based on the set of various factors, such as growth in turnover, profit, nominee’s leadership, degree of innovation, creative and ingenious marketing, social responsibility and regard for sustainability.

Confidentiality:

All financial and personal information, submitted during the nomination process, will be considered confidential and protected accordingly.

Partners and Sponsors:

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition is held in partnership with Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan. It is supported by the International Bank of Azerbaijan and BP.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program:

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership, and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national, and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

