New M1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway to be commissioned soon – deputy PM

GUSAR, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The new M1 Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway, which is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor, will be commissioned soon, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said in Azerbaijan’s Gusar district at the opening ceremony of a bridge over the Samur river, Trend reports Dec. 24.

Mustafayev noted that this highway will decrease the time of cargo transportation along the International North-South Transport Corridor twice.

“A similar highway has already been commissioned, and the new highway will soon be opened,” the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said. “Both highways go around settlements.”

Mustafayev added that the new bridge will also give impetus to the development of tourism.

“Over 900,000 tourists came from Russia to Azerbaijan over the ten months of this year, and 70 percent of them used road transport,” the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news