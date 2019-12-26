Nigerian students of Baku Higher Oil School perform Sari Gelin song (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

The Nigerian students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) performed Azerbaijan’s legendary folk song - Sari Gelin.

At the event held at Baku Higher Oil School on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, 2nd year students of Petroleum Engineering Department, İnyama Somtochukwu Chidinma and Ezinne Ezuma Jessica, and 3rd year students of Chemical Engineering Department, Huseynli Gunel and Askerzade Nilufər, performed the folk song before the audience.

The foreign students spend 3 days to learn to sing this song in Azerbaijani language.

They noted that while studying at BHOS they became closely familiar with Azerbaijani language and history and that they were deeply impressed by the national spiritual values of our country.

“The words and music of the Sari Gelin song are very beautiful. The story of this folk song is also very interesting. In general, Azerbaijan has a rich history, national music and national dances. And we lean them because we love them”, İnyama Somtochukwu Chidinma said.

