Foreigners with refugee status in Azerbaijan to freely travel to other countries

15 January 2020 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Beginning from Jan. 23, foreigners residing in Azerbaijan with refugee status can be provided with a travel document, Head of Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Jan. 15.

The migration service head noted that the document, the preparation of which has been conducted since last year, is ready.

“With this travel document, those living in Azerbaijan with refugee status will be able to freely travel to other countries,” Huseynov added.

