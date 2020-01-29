Baku Higher Oil School establishes scholarship named after academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh

29 January 2020 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has established a scholarship named after academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh.

SOCAR's First Vice-president, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh is a living legend of the oil industry of Azerbaijan who has made an invaluable contribution to the development of this field.

Fifth-year students of Petroleum Engineering Department Nihad Abbasov, who scored 700 points at the entrance exams, and Nadir Namazov, who scored 695 points at the entrance exams, were the first to receive the scholarship named after academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh. The scholarship was presented to them at an anniversary event held at Baku Higher Oil School.

Both these students are also Presidential Scholars.

The scholarship was awarded to these students for the successes they had achieved over the years of study, and for their active participation in the social and public activities of Baku Higher Oil School.

