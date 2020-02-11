Meetings of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora in Arab countries widely covered by foreign media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Delegation of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora held a number of official meetings in Qatar within the framework of the visit to Arab countries. The meetings were widely covered in foreign media.

Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov met with Qatar's Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousuf bin Mohammed Al-Othman Fakhroo. The official Twitter account of the Ministry wrote about the issues of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Qatar, the role of the heads of the states in the development of bilateral relations, as well as the meeting that discussed issues related to Azerbaijanis living in Qatar.



During the meeting of the delegation with the Speaker of the Parliament of Qatar Ahmed Bin Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, the sides discussed the development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Qatar in various fields, the activities of legislative bodies and inter-parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries, relations of general interest. Qatar Parliament's website reports on the meeting attended by Rashid bin Hamad Al-Madadi, Chairman of the Qatar-Asian Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar Rashad Ismailov either.

The meeting of the State Committee delegation with the Speaker of Parliament was also covered by several news agencies of Qatar.

During the visit, the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora also met with Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Murakhi.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, as well as perspectives of mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, as well as perspectives of mutual cooperation.

The meeting was covered by the Ministry's website and the "Qatar Tribune" news portal.