Baku Higher Oil School delegation takes part in Eurasia Higher Education Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

A delegation led by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov took part in the Eurasia Higher Education Summit 2020 (EURIE), organized by the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS) in Istanbul, Turkey.

The 3-day summit was attended by about 600 representatives of various universities and educational agencies from around the world.

The summit was aimed at ensuring exchange of views and broad discussions among representatives of higher education institutions of Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region on strengthening their cooperation.

During the visit, the rector discussed the prospects for cooperation between higher education institutions that are members of EURAS, on the one hand, and Baku Higher Oil School, on the other hand, in various fields of teaching and scientific-research activities.

During his visit to the exhibition, organized as part of the summit, Elmar Gasimov also met with Rector of Istanbul Aydin University Mustafa Aydin.

As part of the summit, panel sessions and an exhibition were held. The senior teacher of the Information Security Department Khayyam Masiyev, who represented Baku Higher Oil School at the summit as a speaker, spoke at the panel session “Digitalization and Innovation” on the topic “Block chain technology-based cybersecurity platform of the social community”. His speech aroused interest among the participants of the event.

Baku Higher Oil School was represented at the exhibition with an official stand. The latest achievements were presented at the stand. Visitors were provided with information about the teaching methodology, university admission mechanism, opportunities for cooperation and employment. Participants from the USA, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Italy showed particular interest in the stand.

Note that the Eurasia Higher Education Summit, which is the world’s third-biggest international education and exhibition summit, serves as a global discussion platform that brings together employees of prestigious universities of the Eurasian region and world-renowned experts in the field of education. Within the framework of the annual EURIE Summit, exhibitions, conferences and panel discussions on various educational issues are held. The summit offers its participants the opportunity to exchange information, establish contacts and expand cooperation with their foreign colleagues.