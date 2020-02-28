Coronavirus hotline created in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
A round-the-clock hotline regarding coronavirus infection has been created at the Clinic for Seafarers LLC of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), Trend reports with reference to the ASCO.
The hotline is (+994 50) 274 30 82.
The company noted that the hotline will respond promptly to calls.
A staff of ASCO executives has also been created.
