Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist: Citizens should prefer natural, healthy food to fight against coronovirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Citizens should prefer natural, healthy food to fight against coronovirus, said Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist Jalal Isayev.

He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus.

A decision was made to cancel mass events in Azerbaijan for a period of one month. The public and private structures, citizens are required to thoroughly observe special rules.

Isayev noted that citizens should stay away from crowded places.

He added that it is necessary to spend time outdoors.

“If we follow these rules, our immune system will be strong not only against coronavirus, but also against other infections."

Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted some measures for social isolation, such as cancellation of all public events, closure of cinemas, museums and theaters, entertainment centers, gyms throughout the country and other measures.