Georgia lets in bus following Istanbul-Baku route (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

The entry of buses of VARDAR и METRO companies running along the Istanbul-Baku route to Georgia was restricted due to the closure of the Sarp border crossing point between Georgia and Turkey at 17:00 (GMT+4) on March 15 as part of urgent measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a source in Azerbaijan's State Road Transport Service told Trend.

“As a result of special security measures, permission for transit through Georgia to Azerbaijan was given to VARDAR companyon March 16,” the source said.

“As the bus of the Turkish METRO company was not allowed to pass, its passengers were provided with other bus provided by the Land Transport Agency of the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development,” the source said.

“Passengers will be able to relax at the SOCAR filling station in Georgia’s Lanchkhuti city and will be provided with drinks and food,” the source said.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies expresses special gratitude to the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan, the General Directorate of Road Transport Regulation of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Land Transport Agency of the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic for the support and assistance in resolving the problem,” the source said.