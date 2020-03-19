Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with Cisco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with a delegation led by Cisco’s Executive Director for Azerbaijan Ramil Eyyubov. Director of AzNext Samed Abbasov also attended the meeting.

The guests first visited the BHOS campus and got acquainted with the conditions created there. Elmar Gasimov informed the delegation about the purposeful work that have been carried out over the past few years in areas such as the informatization of management in the education system, the development of ICT infrastructure, and the application of e-learning technologies. The rector noted that particular importance is being attached to the development of cooperation between public and private structures in this direction.

At the meeting, opportunities for expanding cooperation between BHOS and Cisco were discussed. It was noted that Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with Cisco in the field of education and that a modern educational platform has been created in several educational institutions based on the solutions proposed by the company.

Cisco’s Executive Director for Azerbaijan Ramil Eyyubov, in turn, noted that Cisco is a world leader in the field of information technology and that the company is interested in cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School, a leading educational institution in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for further cooperation, as well as issues related to implementation of joint projects, creation of a Cybersecurity Center in Higher School, providing support to students in the realization of their startup ideas, expansion of the activities of the Innovations & Research Centre, development of distance learning.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed.

The memorandum provides for conducting trainings for BHOS students and teachers by specialists from Cisco, organization of joint research and development activities, conducting educational seminars on practical implementation of educational programs in the field of information and communication technologies, creation of opportunities for demonstrating innovative solutions using Cisco’s technologies and innovative products, cooperation in the application of new technologies in education.

Note that Cisco Networking Academy was created under Baku Higher Oil School for specialists who want to improve their knowledge and skills in the field of information technology and students who are interested in this field. Lessons at the Academy are taught by certified professionals in accordance with Cisco’s international program.

Cisco Networking Academy offers courses in the following areas:

• Network technologies (CCNA, CCNP)

• Security and cybersecurity

•Internet of things (IoT)

• Programming

Also, upon completion of trainings, students can take international exams to obtain the status of Cisco Certified Network Specialist (CCNA) or Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP). Students gain practical skills during their training in the laboratory of the Academy.