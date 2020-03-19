Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with Cisco

Society 19 March 2020 12:20 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with Cisco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with a delegation led by Cisco’s Executive Director for Azerbaijan Ramil Eyyubov. Director of AzNext Samed Abbasov also attended the meeting.

The guests first visited the BHOS campus and got acquainted with the conditions created there. Elmar Gasimov informed the delegation about the purposeful work that have been carried out over the past few years in areas such as the informatization of management in the education system, the development of ICT infrastructure, and the application of e-learning technologies. The rector noted that particular importance is being attached to the development of cooperation between public and private structures in this direction.

At the meeting, opportunities for expanding cooperation between BHOS and Cisco were discussed. It was noted that Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with Cisco in the field of education and that a modern educational platform has been created in several educational institutions based on the solutions proposed by the company.

Cisco’s Executive Director for Azerbaijan Ramil Eyyubov, in turn, noted that Cisco is a world leader in the field of information technology and that the company is interested in cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School, a leading educational institution in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for further cooperation, as well as issues related to implementation of joint projects, creation of a Cybersecurity Center in Higher School, providing support to students in the realization of their startup ideas, expansion of the activities of the Innovations & Research Centre, development of distance learning.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed.

The memorandum provides for conducting trainings for BHOS students and teachers by specialists from Cisco, organization of joint research and development activities, conducting educational seminars on practical implementation of educational programs in the field of information and communication technologies, creation of opportunities for demonstrating innovative solutions using Cisco’s technologies and innovative products, cooperation in the application of new technologies in education.

Note that Cisco Networking Academy was created under Baku Higher Oil School for specialists who want to improve their knowledge and skills in the field of information technology and students who are interested in this field. Lessons at the Academy are taught by certified professionals in accordance with Cisco’s international program.

Cisco Networking Academy offers courses in the following areas:

• Network technologies (CCNA, CCNP)

• Security and cybersecurity

•Internet of things (IoT)

• Programming

Also, upon completion of trainings, students can take international exams to obtain the status of Cisco Certified Network Specialist (CCNA) or Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP). Students gain practical skills during their training in the laboratory of the Academy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
US imposes sanctions on Iranian nuclear scientists
US imposes sanctions on Iranian nuclear scientists
Sanctions hindering Iran's battle against COVID-19
Sanctions hindering Iran's battle against COVID-19
Second round of Iranian parliament elections postponed
Second round of Iranian parliament elections postponed
Loading Bars
Latest
Cargo transportation via road transport revenue up in Azerbaijan Transport 13:41
How will lower oil prices affect US shale oil industry? Oil&Gas 13:30
More people test coronavirus-positive in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Iran 13:27
Number of companies in Uzbekistan working on service sector increases Business 13:25
Kazakhstan’s oil & gas company opens tender for wells construction Tenders 13:23
Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan suspends issuing visas Turkmenistan 13:20
Georgian private business to support country efforts to combat coronavirus Business 13:20
Azerbaijan joining another international agreement Politics 13:15
Azerbaijan prolongs period of migrants' residence Society 13:08
Which factors make scenario for oil prices below $20 likely? Oil&Gas 13:03
Cargo maritime transportation up in Azerbaijan Transport 13:03
Review of Georgian export to Azerbaijan Business 12:57
COVID-19 to affect M&A deals’ completion in oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 12:55
Turkey’s Energy Ministry prohibits local company from participation in TPAO's tenders Turkey 12:52
Motor cars rank first in list of top export items in Georgia Business 12:48
Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperation with Cisco Society 12:20
Equinor talks on further plans on newly-discovered Karabakh oil field Oil&Gas 12:13
Volume of export by rail from Azerbaijan increases Transport 12:12
Gasoline consumption declines in Iran Oil&Gas 12:02
Cargo transportation by air grows in Azerbaijan Transport 11:57
More coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:56
Azerbaijan launches information portal on coronavirus Society 11:50
Turkey increases export of chemical products to Uzbekistan Turkey 11:49
Azerbaijani insurers support customers Economy 11:46
External merchandise trade of Georgia up Business 11:45
SOCAR confirms discovery of Karabagh oil field in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:40
Export of Turkish chemical products to Russia increases Turkey 11:35
Bus services suspended in Kazakhstan's Almaty due to coronavirus quarantine Transport 11:31
Iranian Health Ministry: One person dies every 10 minutes Iran 11:24
Iranian Medical Council: Coronavirus further spreading in Iran Iran 11:21
Azerbaijan Airlines brought another 123 Azerbaijani citizens from Europe back to country Society 11:15
Georgian companies launch production of face masks Georgia 11:11
Azerbaijani oil down in price Oil&Gas 11:05
Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 11:03
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the birth centenary celebrations of 'Jatir Pita' Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Other News 10:53
Azerbaijani company's decreases export of fruit juices Business 10:39
Azerbaijan to increase hazelnut export to Europe Business 10:36
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on March 19 Finance 10:32
KNAUF expands activities in Uzbekistan Construction 10:27
New Zealand shuts border to all foreigners to curb spread of coronavirus Other News 10:08
French President Macron gives 'full support' for latest ECB measures Europe 10:06
Azerbaijan's AzerTelecom talks projects on transformation of country into digital center ICT 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 19 Finance 09:46
ECB to print 1 trillion euro this year to stem coronavirus rout Europe 09:40
Iran's imports registration system requires update Business 09:34
Iran's South Pars platforms operate as usual amid coronavirus spread Oil&Gas 09:21
Dynamics of coronavirus effect on China’s oil demand Oil&Gas 09:01
Mauritius confirms first three cases of coronavirus Other News 08:45
New Zealand government raises travel advice to 'do not travel' over coronavirus Other News 08:17
S. Korea reports 152 new virus cases, total now at 8,565 Other News 07:50
Another patient tests positive for COVID-19 in Almaty Kazakhstan 07:11
Chinese mainland reports zero increase in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 06:27
Mario Diaz-Balart is 1st member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus US 05:58
US imposes sanctions on Iranian nuclear scientists Politics 05:15
Head of Brazil's Senate tests positive for coronavirus - statement Other News 04:27
Trump to remove migrants who cross U.S.-Mexico border illegally, due to coronavirus US 03:43
Israel shuts borders to all foreigners in COVID-19 mitigation measures Israel 03:01
Trump to nominate permanent director for White House budget office US 02:25
UAE suspends issuing work permits starting Thursday until further notice - WAM Arab World 01:49
Brent prices below $25 per barrel first time from May 2003 Oil&Gas 01:01
Turkey coronavirus death toll hits 2, cases jump to 191 Turkey 01:00
Number of coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 200,000, WHO reports World 00:21
Sevil Mikayilova: Azerbaijani state demonstrates new example of social care for citizens Politics 18 March 23:37
Johnson says announcement on UK school closures imminent Europe 18 March 23:10
North Macedonia declares state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak Other News 18 March 22:36
OSCE suspends monitoring exercises in region Politics 18 March 22:07
Documentary about atrocities of Armenians filmed in Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18 March 21:42
Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978 Europe 18 March 21:29
Azerbaijani First VP: I am confident, together we will cope with this challenge Politics 18 March 21:20
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold opens tender to attract transportation services Tenders 18 March 20:56
Azerbaijan’s PMD Group construction company reconstructing big facility in Baku Construction 18 March 20:53
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant talks production volumes of new products Business 18 March 20:31
Iran to launch numerous projects after coronavirus crisis ends Business 18 March 20:05
Azerbaijan’s aluminum plant to expand exports in 2020 Business 18 March 19:48
Azerbaijani company talks construction process of new plant in Zagatala district Construction 18 March 19:48
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP to start production of equipment for decorative furniture Business 18 March 19:46
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Aluminum Plant discloses primary aluminum production volume Business 18 March 19:36
Azerbaijan's Central Bank attracts funds Finance 18 March 19:28
Real estate sales via mortgage lending increase in Turkey Turkey 18 March 19:11
Kazakhstan citizens buying more real estate in Turkey Turkey 18 March 19:10
Iran's Maroon Oil and Gas Production Company fulfills its plan Oil&Gas 18 March 19:08
Azerbaijani state agency talks about attracting investments in alternative energy Oil&Gas 18 March 19:02
Toyota Center Baku drops prices on some car models amid coronavirus spread Transport 18 March 18:52
Kazakhstan's revenue from oil export to drop significantly Oil&Gas 18 March 18:48
Kazakhstan's energy ministry talks possible changes regarding oil extraction Oil&Gas 18 March 18:43
IMF to help Georgia overcome coronavirus crisis Business 18 March 18:23
Iranian customs administration announces export volume Business 18 March 18:19
Turkey sees increase in local real estate bought by Turkmen citizens Turkey 18 March 18:18
US helps Uzbekistan to prepare for potential spread of coronavirus Uzbekistan 18 March 18:13
Azerbaijan's trade balance in foreign turnover up Business 18 March 18:13
Rolls-Royce motor cars suspend production in UK over coronavirus Europe 18 March 18:09
JPMorgan commits $50 million to businesses US 18 March 18:08
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Russia down Turkey 18 March 18:08
IKEA closes all U.S. stores, China back up except for Wuhan store US 18 March 18:06
Japanese INPEX reveals production performance from ACG Oil&Gas 18 March 18:05
Kazakhstan looks to develop its own instant payment system ICT 18 March 18:04
USAID announces grant program to help Georgia cope with coronavirus Finance 18 March 18:03
Iran localizes production of strategic commodities of water, electricity industries Business 18 March 17:51
Azerbaijan to evacuate citizens from Hungary Politics 18 March 17:33
All news