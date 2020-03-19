Azerbaijan sets up reception points on border with Russia amid coronavirus spread (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, according to the order of the Azerbaijani government, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has organized reception and sorting points at the Khanoba border crossing point in the Khachmaz districts and Samur border crossing point in the Gusar districts on the Azerbaijani-Russian border, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Emergencies on March 19.

It is implied that persons who have undergone an initial medical examination at border crossing points will undergo further examination at the ministry’s points.

Persons with suspected symptoms will be taken to special local hospital for a more accurate diagnosis.

Persons who do not have suspicious symptoms will be temporarily quarantined in tents.

Each of points is equipped with 20 tents, and conditions are created for the simultaneous stay of 100 people. The points have all conditions for a normal stay, with regular meals, hygiene products, heating, full compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements.

If necessary, the number of such tents can be increased.