A number of government agencies in Azerbaijan to get paid leave for a month
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20
Trend:
A number of government agencies in Azerbaijan will get a paid leave from March 29 to April 29.
The decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The statement of the Cabinet of Ministers says that this measure was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. All employees sent on vacation will receive full salary.