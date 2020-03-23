Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships postponed in Baku due to threat of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23

The 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships scheduled to be held in Baku in May, have been postponed, Trend reports on March 23 referring to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The championships, which were scheduled to be held on May 14-16, 2020, were postponed for an indefinite period due to the threat of coronavirus.

The 9th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions have also been postponed. The competitions were to be held in Baku on May 8-10.

Discussions between FIG and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation are being held in connection with the dates of holding these competitions.