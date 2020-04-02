TABIB appeals to Azerbaijani citizens not to leave their homes without urgency (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:56)

Azerbaijani citizens must not leave their homes without urgent necessity, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remark in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

The head of the department said that this restriction is obligatory and is aimed at preventing the aggravation of the situation due to the threat of coronavirus.

"Up till now, the tests of the individuals who arrived in Azerbaijan from abroad were positive, they have been infected with coronavirus,” Garayeva said. “However, now cases of infection are being detected within the country. Therefore, we must stay at indoors. Our goal is to protect citizens from the virus. Therefore, we try to prevent people from violating the quarantine regime conditions."

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.