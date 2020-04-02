Cabinet of Ministers: Situation related to coronavirus may improve in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

If people observe the quarantine regime, the situation related to coronavirus may improve in Azerbaijan within two weeks, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks in Baku at the press conference held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

“The observations over the past three days show that the population does not comply with the requirements of the special quarantine regime,” the spokesperson added. “That is the reason why the situation has not improved yet.”