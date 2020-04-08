Free distribution of masks in Azerbaijan not on agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Free distribution of masks in Azerbaijan is not currently on the agenda, Spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku during the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 8, Trend reports.

According to him, the protective masks are distributed free of charge to doctors and patients, as well as to police and customs officials.

"The mask is inexpensive and the prices are reasonable. A slight deficit has been observed, but it was eliminated after the opening of the mask production enterprise. If necessary, the state will use all resources," Mammadov said.