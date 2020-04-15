TABIB on coronavirus: No shortage in any medical institutions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Today, there is no shortage in any medical institutions in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.

“Nevertheless, the construction of 10 modular hospitals has been launched in Azerbaijan,” the chairman said.