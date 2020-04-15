Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad to be able to come back

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Azerbaijani citizens who are abroad will be able to return to the country from April 20, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.

Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on April 15, Trend reports.

“The Operational Headquarters is considering the issue of opening the borders,” the spokesman said.