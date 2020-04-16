Sanitary-epidemiological situation under control in Azerbaijan (UPDATE) (VIDEO)

Details added (first version posted on 17:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The sanitary-epidemiological situation in connection with coronavirus is under control in Azerbaijan thanks to the measures which have been taken in the country, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

Hajiyev stressed that a decrease in the number of the cases of infection is encouraging, but restrictive measures must be preserved.

The assistant to the president emphasized that necessary steps will be taken in connection with the extension of the quarantine regime.

"In other countries, the measures are also being taken to extend the quarantine regime,” Hajiyev said. “In accordance with the WHO recommendations, it is impossible to rush into making a decision on quarantine."

The assistant to the president emphasized that the quarantine regime cannot be canceled immediately and completely as the coronavirus vaccine has not yet been developed.

"Therefore, we must be careful and make certain changes in our lifestyle,” the assistant to the president said. “Presently, the situation regarding coronavirus in the country is positive. But any haste or carelessness may lead to another outbreak of the pandemic. We again urge every citizen to be careful and observe the requirements of the special quarantine regime."