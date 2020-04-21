Azerbaijan confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases, 74 patients have recovered, while one patient died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A 57-year-old citizen, who tested positive, and has passed away, also had diabetes, hypothyroidism and chronic kidney disease.

So far, 1,480 infected people have been detected to be coronavirus-positive in Azerbaijan. Some 865 of them recovered, 20 people died. Some 595 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 14 people of them is severe, the condition of 20 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

Over the past period, 102,764 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.