WHO office in Azerbaijan talks coronavirus spread via coins or banknotes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the possibility of infecting with COVID-19 through banknotes and coins, Trend reports on April 21 referring to the WHO office in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the WHO office in Azerbaijan emphasizes that presently, there are no reliable facts confirming or denying the infection with COVID-19 virus through coins or banknotes.

However, droplets as a result of breathing of an infected person may remain on coins or banknotes.

In this regard, WHO recommends washing hands thoroughly after using coins and banknotes and not to touch eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.