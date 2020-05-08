Azerbaijan confirms 75 new COVID-19 cases across country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 75 new COVID-19 cases across the country,Trendreports on May 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The report said 25 patients have recovered from the disease.

Up to now, 2,279 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,576 of them have recovered, and 28 people have died. Presently, 675 people are being treated in hospitals.

Some 181,530 tests have been carried out in the country so far.