Hikmat Hajiyev: Unauthorized arrival of Azerbaijanis staying abroad at border checkpoints - unacceptable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Unauthorized arrival of Azerbaijanis staying abroad at the border checkpoints and their gathering there are unacceptable, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“The citizens staying abroad, including those in Russia, will return by turn,” the assistant to Azerbaijan’s president added. “That is, the return of the citizens to Azerbaijan is ensured taking into account the opportunity of placing them in the quarantine zones within the country.”

Speaking at the briefing, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva noted that after registration on the "I am going home" website, Azerbaijani citizens must wait for their turn.

"It is unreasonable to arrive at the border checkpoint after registration without waiting for the turn,” the spokesperson said. “We urge our citizens to stay in their places of residence after registration on the website."