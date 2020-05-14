Azerbaijan confirms 121 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

First version published on 16:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases, 44 patients have recovered, Trend reports on May 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Up to now, 2,879 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,833 of them have recovered, and 35 people have died. Presently, 1,011 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 29 patients out of those 1,011 is assessed as severe, 38 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 214,291 tests have been carried out in the country so far.