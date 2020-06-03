Nagif Hamzayev: Everyone must be mobilized against those who violate rules of quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 3

Trend:

Today, during the difficult test of the modern world against the Covid-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan managed to stand out positively in the fight against coronavirus, demonstrating its ability to cope with an invisible "enemy" at its own expense.

The statement came from deputy Nagif Hamzaev. The MP noted that thanks to the preventive and thought-out policies of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan was able to avoid the strong blows of the coronavirus. From the first day when the coronavirus pandemic crossed the borders, ensuring the health and social protection of the population has become a priority for the Azerbaijani state.

As a result of the prudence and timely decisions of President Ilham Aliyev, measures to combat the pandemic in the country were taken under full control.The steps taken from the first day attracted attention with their continuity. Subsequently, some mitigation measures were taken in quarantine mode.However, this should not be taken as comfort and complete freedom from the virus. Remembering how dangerous COVID-19 is, everyone should take on the task of combating this infection together to the end.

Referring to international experience, the MP reiterated that coronavirus is a re-emerging pandemic.He said that if the existing rules are not respected, the second wave of the process may begin: “Removing some restrictions in quarantine mode, mitigating measures does not mean that citizens should return to their previous lifestyle. Unfortunately, the number of new infections increased after the special quarantine regime was weakened and strict bans were lifted. Proper observance of the rules for combating the coronavirus pandemic should be one of the most important requirements today. Citizens should increase their sense of social responsibility, protect themselves and take care of others. In particular, the leaders of licensed public catering enterprises should pay direct attention to observing the rules of the quarantine regime and increase their sense of responsibility in this area. Public scrutiny and censure should be given priority, and all should be mobilized against disease control measures and those who violate the rules of the quarantine regime.The importance of protection against coronavirus infection should be the main topic of today, and it is necessary to raise awareness in this area. Of course, if the rules are not respected, the quarantine regime can be tightened again and the corresponding restrictions can be reapplied".