Exhibition of historical Baku photos opens on Baku boulevard (PHOTO)

The "Historical photos of Baku Boulevard" exhibition has opened on the Baku boulevard, attracting great interest from residents and tourists, Head of the press service of the Seaside Boulevard Department Gunay Yelmarqizi told Trend.

She said that over 100 rare photos are on display at the exhibition, being presented to the public for the first time.

"Rare high-quality photographs collected from private collections, foreign and local archives, cover the history of the Seaside Coast and Baku Boulevard from 1861 to 1990. The exhibition also features the first sea photographs of Baku (1860s). The purpose of the open-air exhibition is to visually demonstrate the historical stages of development of Baku Boulevard, to educate citizens, including foreign tourists,” the official said.