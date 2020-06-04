Baku to hold European Championships in Men's and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics in late 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Executive Committee of the European Gymnastics has announced the expected dates for holding the European Gymnastics Championships postponed due to coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the website of the European Gymnastics.

The European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics is planned to be held in Baku on December 9-13, 2020.

The European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics is planned to be held on December 17-20, 2020.

The competitions are the licensed events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is planned to be held in Kiev, Ukraine, on November 26-29, 2020.

The 34th European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics was to be held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 27-31.

The European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics was to be held in Paris, France from April 30 through May 3.