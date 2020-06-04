Two-three-day restrictions may be introduced during following weekends in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Two-three-day restrictions may be introduced during the following weekends and the days closer to the holidays in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 4.

“To curb the spread of COVID-19 virus, a decision was made to tighten the rules of the quarantine regime on certain days,” the chairman added. “In this regard, residents of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, and Sumgayit cities and Absheron district are forbidden to go out during this weekend.”

Bayramli stressed that the relevant information was sent to the enterprises about the structures the activity of which has been allowed.

The chairman added that 7,047 tests were carried out in the country, 262 new cases of infection were revealed and two people died on June 4.

“So far, 78 people died, and medical treatment of 2,707 people is underway,” Bayramli added. “There are 100 people in intensive care units, 21 of them have been connected to the artificial lung ventilation system.”