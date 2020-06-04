TABIB: Decision, rules related to international flights to be announced soon in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) shall participate in the approval of a decision regarding the flights to Turkey from June 15, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.
Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 4, Trend reports.
“The health of citizens is a priority for Azerbaijan despite the economic damage,” the chairman said. "The discussions are underway. A decision and rules in connection with international flights will be announced soon."
